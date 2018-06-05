Rep. Keith Ellison considering leaving Congress to run for Minnesota Attorney General

(CNN) Rep. Keith Ellison, the deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee, is considering leaving Congress to run for Minnesota Attorney General, two sources with knowledge of his plans tell CNN.

It's unclear what future, if any, he would have with the DNC if he chose to pursue the statewide office.

The decision has not been finalized, but Ellison huddled with his top advisers on Monday night to discuss the move, which comes amid the congressman's frustrations with Congress as well as being DNC Chair Tom Perez's understudy, sources say.

Ellison declined to confirm that he was considering a run for attorney general on Tuesday morning. Politico first reported the news on Monday night.

"I am not ready to make any comments," he told CNN. "It will all be clear as crystal, and it won't be too long from now."

