Trump suggests political bias to blame in Clinton email report's delay

(CNN) President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that the release of a Justice Department inspector general report into the FBI investigation of Hillary Clinton's handling of classified information is being delayed in order to make it more sympathetic to those being investigated.

"What is taking so long with the Inspector General's Report on Crooked Hillary and Slippery James Comey. Numerous delays. Hope Report is not being changed and made weaker! There are so many horrible things to tell, the public has the right to know. Transparency!" Trump tweeted.

The much-anticipated report is not directed at reviewing Clinton's actions, but will examine former FBI Director Comey and other senior officials at the Justice Department and FBI under the Obama administration. It will include a review of whether "certain underlying investigative decisions were based on improper consideration."

A draft of the report has been completed , sources with knowledge of the matter told CNN last month, and has been sent to lawyers for the various individuals criticized in it so that they can review it with their clients and submit rebuttal points for consideration. Many submitted their feedback to the inspector general last week, the sources said.

Its public release is expected any day.

