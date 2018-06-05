Washington (CNN) Conservative filmmaker and author Dinesh D'Souza said Tuesday that President Donald Trump, in some ways, has not raised the tone of the rhetoric coming out of the White House, but argued that Republicans wanted a standard-bearer who can take it and dish it back.

"No, I wouldn't say -- in some ways he hasn't," D'Souza told CNN's "New Day" co-anchor Alisyn Camerota. "But I think he is also a product of an environment that's very destructive."

Camerota asked D'Souza, a Trump supporter, if he thinks the President is setting the tone.

"No, because I think that Republicans have said basically in the past we nominated Boy Scouts like (Mitt) Romney, people who were squeaky clean, and the left launched such attacks on these people that they ended up looking like Lucifer," D'Souza said. "We're finally going to appoint a tough guy who can take it and can return a punch."

He added, "And so, Trump, yes, I think he's much more in the mud if you might say. And I regret that this is the environment we now live in, but we do."

