All eyes on California on the biggest primary night of 2018

(CNN) Eight states are holding primary elections today, making it the biggest primary night of 2018 so far.

All eyes are on California, where polls close at 11 p.m. EDT. The Golden State has a "direct primary," commonly known as a "jungle primary," which means the top two candidates will advance to the general election in November regardless of party.

That has Democrats in California concerned that their candidates might get locked out of races that are key to their chances of retaking the US House majority in November. Of particular concern are the House races in three districts: the 39th, the 48th and the 49th.

In total, there are 10 House races Democrats believe could be competitive in November.

There are also two pivotal statewide elections taking place in California. Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein is widely expected to advance to the general election, but her opponent will be decided from the results coming in tonight. In the race for governor, former San Francisco Mayor and current Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom narrowly leads a field whose other top contenders include Democrat Antonio Villaraigosa -- a former Los Angeles mayor -- and Republican businessman John Cox. In both races, Republicans hope one of their candidates advances to the general election. If not, it could reduce Republican turnout in the fall, which would affect down-ballot races.

