Error leaves 118,000 voters in California off rosters in Los Angeles County

(CNN) A random printing error on the voter roster in Los Angeles County caused widespread confusion in the midst of voting in the California primary on Tuesday.

Voters whose names did not appear on the roster should have been given provisional ballots. The error could have a major impact on the timing of the results in the state, with an increase in provisional ballots possibly delaying the count for days.

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder said that the names of 118,522 voters were omitted from the roster that poll workers use to check in voters at their polling place.

In an interview, a spokesman with the county registrar said the office did not know what parts of the county were affected, but some 1,530 precincts of the 4,357 Los Angeles County voting locations were impacted.

"We are working to see what precincts are affected," said Michael Sanchez, a spokesman with Los Angeles Registrar, who explained that the office had discovered a random printing error on the roster. "We don't know yet. We are still in the thick of it."

