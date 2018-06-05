Lockout fears and a potential big night for women are the big stories in Tuesday's elections

(CNN) Tuesday is the biggest day of the 2018 primary season so far. Eight states will be voting. This includes California, the most populated state in the union and where most of the attention will be focused.

Two of perhaps the three biggest questions heading into tonight will be answered entirely in California.

A top two lockout for Democrats in California?

The big question in California has generally been whether Democrats would be "locked out" in any of the seven congressional districts (10th, 21st, 25th, 39th, 45th, 48th and 49th) that Republicans hold and Hillary Clinton won in 2016 . By locked out, I mean Democrats not having a general election candidate on the ballot in the fall.

California employs a top-two primary. That means all the candidates regardless of party affiliation run in the primary, and the two top vote getters (even if they are members of the same party) advance to the November election. If more Democrats run than Republicans in a given district that leans in their direction, it means they can split the vote and allow two Republicans to advance, even if the Republicans have fewer supporters.