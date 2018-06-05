Bill Clinton: 'I was mad at me' over recent Lewinsky comments

(CNN) Former President Bill Clinton said his defensive comments about the #MeToo movement and his affair with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky "wasn't my finest hour."

"They had to distill it and it looked like it said I didn't apologize and had no intention to, and I was mad at me," Clinton said Tuesday. "Here is what I want to say, it wasn't my finest hour."

TONIGHT: Stephen offers @BillClinton the opportunity for a do-over regarding a question he was asked in an interview earlier this week. #LSSC #BillClinton pic.twitter.com/vgHSWOpY6N — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 5, 2018

He added: "But the important thing is that was a very painful thing that happened 20 years ago and I apologized to my family, to Monica Lewinsky and her family, to the American people. I meant it then; I meant it now. I have had to live with the consequences every day since."

Clinton's comments to talk show host Stephen Colbert were a marked departure from his interview with NBC on Monday, where he defended himself from recent criticism of his 1995 affair with Lewinsky in light of the national conversation about sexual harassment and workplace conduct by powerful men.

