Americans are split in half on National Anthem protests

(CNN) Polling in the last year has been split half and half on support for players in the NFL kneeling during the National Anthem, and a lot of the variance depends on how the questions are asked in the surveys.

President Donald Trump disinvited the Philadelphia Eagles from the White House after their recent Super Bowl win. The White House said the event would be called off and replaced with a celebration of the National Anthem and Trump tweeted that was the cause. But it may also be that a large number of players simply weren't going to show up.

"The Philadelphia Eagles are unable to come to the White House with their full team to be celebrated tomorrow," Trump said in a statement. "They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country.

No Eagles sat or knelt during the National Anthem during the last NFL season, although some did protest by raising their fists.

Last month, the NFL announced that it would be instating a new rule requiring players to either stand during the National Anthem or stay in the locker room. President Trump has balked at the idea of allowing players to say in the locker room.

