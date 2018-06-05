Why the Starbucks guy should not be President

Jill Filipovic is a journalist based in New York and Nairobi, Kenya, and the author of the book "The H-Spot: The Feminist Pursuit of Happiness." Follow her on Twitter. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Howard Schultz is out as executive chairman of Starbucks, triggering speculation that he may run for president -- an idea he isn't doing much to quell. His response to inquiries about a potential White House run: "Let's see what happens."

Let's not.

Jill Filipovic

Nothing against Schultz, whose politics are in the right place (if more centrist than would be ideal). He's been a vocal critic of Donald Trump, and has used his company to back up his values, pledging, for example, to hire 10,000 refugees in the wake of the refugee ban.

Starbucks has some long-standing issues with offering employees consistent and predictable schedules, but its policies, including assistance with college tuition for employees who work more than 20 hours a week, are fairly employee-friendly, making it a regular on lists of the best companies to work for.

And when the company faced a PR crisis earlier this year after an employee called the police on young black men waiting to meet a friend, the company responded with nationwide diversity training. Was it a perfect response? No. But it went further than most companies might be willing to.

Read More