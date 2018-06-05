Trump's pardon power is a double-edged sword

Asha Rangappa is a senior lecturer at Yale's Jackson Institute for Global Affairs. She is a former special agent in the FBI, specializing in counterintelligence investigations. Follow her @AshaRangappa_. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) President Trump kicked off the week with a novel constitutional claim: That he has the "absolute right" to pardon himself.

It's no surprise that the pardon power holds so much appeal for Trump: As one of the only monarchical powers imported from the British system into the US Constitution, the pardon gives the President the chance to play "king" even as he is powerless to stop special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation that seems to be creeping closer into his inner circle.

In fact, Trump's targeted use of the pardon power so far -- including ones he is currently considering -- gives us a window into how he views the pardon power. Consciously or not, the President appears to see the pardon power as a personal weapon for him to use in potentially achieving four things in the special counsel investigation:

Absolving himself of possible crimes

Even if the President doesn't try to pardon himself, the pardons he has granted or may grant to others could be viewed as self-pardons by proxy. That's because almost to a person, the crimes that Trump has selected for leniency are ones that he might be on the hook for himself.