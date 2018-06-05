RFK's legacy is still alive today

Peniel Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in Ethics and Political Values and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of several books, most recently "Stokely: A Life." The views expressed here are his.

(CNN) Bobby Kennedy's death 50 years ago this week was more than a tragic political assassination. His presidential campaign's message of defiant hope resonated with a broad swath of politically marginalized Americans, anticipated the rise of Barack Obama's multiracial coalition, and placed racial justice at the center of American democracy in an unprecedented and transformational way.

Robert F. Kennedy's groundbreaking campaign for president ended in the early hours of June 5, 1968 . Shot shortly after winning the California Democratic primary, he died the next day. Historians often identify Kennedy's assassination , coming two months after Dr. Martin Luther King's horrific death, as a capstone to a year marked by angry demonstrations, political violence, and a degree of polarization that foreshadowed the stark divisions of our own time.

While 1968 is rightfully remembered as a year of violence, chaos, and death, it was also one filled with hope. The year was filled with the hope of sharecroppers, welfare activists, and ordinary citizens who joined the Poor People's Campaign Martin Luther King had set in motion in a caravan to the nation's capital -- one that continued in the form of Resurrection City even after King was killed. It was shaped by the hope of thousands of volunteers who went door-to-door to elect a presidential candidate who many believed understood the pain of racism, violence, injustice, and death, having witnessed it politically and experienced it personally.

Bobby Kennedy's assassination and his remarkably public evolution from the center-right, Cold War wing of the Democratic Party to one of the leading voices of its progressive wing made him an icon of that hope.

Although now widely recognized as a champion of racial and political liberalism, Bobby Kennedy did not start the 1960s that way. The pugnacious younger brother of President John F. Kennedy, Bobby served, in his capacity as attorney general, as his brother's chief political enforcer, strategist, and confidant.