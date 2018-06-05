Gay wedding cake ruling reaffirms that businesses can't discriminate

Vanita Gupta is the president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) The words "equal justice under law" are engraved on the outside of the Supreme Court. In the case of Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, the justices decided -- once again -- that those words are more than an engraving but also a true reflection of our highest values.

Vanita Gupta

Notably, the court limited its decision to the specifics of this case -- mainly how the Colorado Civil Rights Commission handled Phillips' claim. The court did not rule that the Constitution grants the right to discriminate but maintained the longstanding principle that business owners cannot deny equal access to goods and services.

The court stated that it may face the constitutional question in future cases that present different circumstances -- Monday's ruling is likely not the final word.

The case did, however, unearth a question decided half a century ago: Can business owners in America use their religious beliefs as a justification to discriminate?

