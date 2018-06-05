What Kate Spade modeled for young women -- and their moms

Hilary George-Parkin is a freelance journalist who writes about fashion, culture and technology. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) When I first discovered fashion, Kate Spade was queen of it.

Hillary George-Parkin

It was the early aughts, and you could open just about any magazine and spot the designer's work in a second: It was vibrant, clever, colorful and infinitely more inviting than the pages of somber supermodels that surrounded it.

I first got my hands on one of the brand's signature nylon bags in middle school (after much begging, I'm sure) and more than 15 years later, it still sits on a shelf in my mom's dressing room. To be honest, I'm not sure if it's technically mine or hers, though I'm also not sure if that really matters. The brand was always a family affair.

Read More