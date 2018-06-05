The question that hovers over Kate Spade's bright life

Joseph V. Amodio is a television writer and journalist who has covered fashion, culture, entertainment and health for The New York Times Magazine, Newsday, Details and Men's Health, among others. The views expressed in this commentary are solely his.

(CNN) Writers who cover fashion and culture were delighted in 2016, when -- just 10 years after selling her namesake brand to Liz Claiborne Inc. in 2006, and then leaving the industry -- the designer Kate Spade popped back onto the fashion scene with Frances Valentine, a new accessories line with a slightly more sophisticated veneer. We had missed her.

In an interview for an article at the time, I asked her how tough it might be, after designing for one brand for so long -- a brand so indelibly associated with her -- to change one's approach and design with a different aesthetic in mind. I mean, really, how do you do that?

"I don't know that I'm necessarily coming at it from a different approach, as I am clearly the same person," she said in an e-mail. "I feel like my aesthetic has evolved -- (but) I still love the unexpected."

The hope and promise of her words is heartbreakingly poignant today: the popular accessories designer died Tuesday in an apparent suicide. Police say she hanged herself with a scarf.

There will be countless stories in coming days about her legacy in the fashion industry, how she rose from obscurity in the early 1990s, creating a line of handbags and other accessories with her husband, Andy Spade, clever pieces notable for their colorful, quirky aesthetic. And, of course, there'll be the endless tweets asking, "Why?" Why would someone -- a successful designer and businesswoman, no less -- who'd achieved fame and fortune in the creative pursuits she loved, ever, EVER feel so hopeless?

