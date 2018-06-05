What D-Day means in the age of Trump

William I. Hitchcock, the Randolph P. Compton Professor at the University of Virginia's Miller Center of Public Affairs, is the author of "The Age of Eisenhower: America and the World in the 1950s" (Simon and Schuster). The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Seventy-four years ago this week, 132,000 soldiers stormed the beaches of Normandy, France in the greatest amphibious and air invasion ever attempted in wartime. June 6, 1944 stands out in our collective memory as a day of enormous personal heroism and sacrifice, and it will always be a hallowed date for Americans as well as for the French people, for whom D-Day marked the start of their liberation from Nazi tyranny.

William I. Hitchcock

In 2018, however, the D-Day story carries even more power and weight because we live in a political climate that denigrates the very sources of strength that made the D-Day invasion such a dramatic success.

Take Big Government. In today's political parlance, nothing could be worse than the bloated, inefficient federal government. Ronald Reagan built his career using the tag line : "The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I'm from the government and I'm here to help." President Trump has mocked government, waging war against law enforcement and calling Washington a " swamp ."

In 1944, government was not the enemy, it was the organizing force that won the war. The United States Armed Forces that fought and won World War II provide an enduring example of what good government can do. During the war, 16 million Americans put on a uniform. Americans paid high income taxes, rationed their food, worked in government-funded industries and sent their sons to die overseas to defend freedom. Being an American in 1944 meant working with fellow citizens, sharing sacrifices, and honoring the nation above individual needs.

That is the spirit of D-Day. The greatest generation could not have done it alone.

