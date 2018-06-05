Ariana Grande talks about her PTSD after Manchester attack

(CNN) Singer Ariana Grande has spoken about suffering post-traumatic stress disorder following a suicide bombing that killed 22 people at her concert in Manchester, United Kingdom, last year.

"I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well," said Grande of suffering the symptoms of PTSD, in an interview with British Vogue to be released on Friday.

"I feel like I shouldn't even be talking about my own experience -- like I shouldn't even say anything," added the 24-year-old American, who appears on the cover of the magazine's July edition.

loop until it becomes locked in their brain. PTSD is a form of anxiety disorder that occurs when intrusive memories linked to fear from a traumatic event become consolidated in a person's mind by them visualizing the event in aloop until it becomes locked in their brain.

Grande said she didn't think she'd ever be able to talk about the attack at Manchester Arena in May 2017 "and not cry."