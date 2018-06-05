(CNN) France's shock World Cup final win over Brazil in 1998 sparked wild celebrations across the country -- with the triumph hailed as a unifying force for French multiculturalism.

France won the World Cup for the first time in its history in 1998 after beating Brazil 3-0 in the final at the Stade de France. Patrick Vieira came on as a second-half substitute and delivered the pass for Arsenal teammate Emmanuel Petit's third goal in the win over Brazil. France coach Aime Jacquet selected a multicultural squad for the tournament with players originally hailing from the likes of Senegal, Ghana and Algeria. "We had the players from all around the world and I think we showed the diversity of the French national team," Vieira told CNN. "We showed what the diversity of the French people are, and that's why it was really important to win the World Cup because we sent the message to the political world." The triumph helped to unite France with thousands of supporters lining the Champs-Elysees during the victory parade. "France was going crazy and it just looked like a French revolution -- people in the streets celebrating and it was fantastic and this is when I really realized how football can be powerful," Vieira said.

But just how good was the French team of 1998? If it has cemented its place in footballing history, for one member of that immortalized les bleus squad -- Robert Pirès -- a team from the English Premier League was stronger than the World Cup winners: Arsenal's "Invincibles."

The 2003-04 team earned the nickname after it went through the Premier League season undefeated -- with 26 wins and 12 draws. Its unbeaten run was eventually extended to 49 games, with Pires appearing in 40 of those matches, finding the back of the net 23 times.

"It was a privilege to play for my national team but the strongest (team I played for) was the Arsenal 'Invincibles' because it was very difficult, very hard -- firstly to win the Premier League, but if you win the Premier League unbeaten then of course that's an amazing record, " Pirès told CNN Sport in an interview in May.

Arsenal's 2003-2004 team earned the nickname the 'Invincibles' after it went through the Premier League season undefeated -- with 26 wins and 12 draws.

