Auschwitz survivor warns Italian Senate away from anti-immigrant actions

(CNN) In Italy's Senate chamber on Tuesday, an 88-year-old survivor of Auschwitz spoke to the newly formed right-wing populist government of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, reminding the legislators that Italian racial persecution in 1938 paved the way for the Holocaust.

Liliana Segre, who this year was made an Italian senator for life, received a standing ovation from the packed chamber just before the government's confidence vote, when she noted she is one of the few people still living in Italy to have the numbers of Auschwitz stamped on her arm.

"I refuse to think that today our democratic civilization could be dirtied by special laws against nomadic people," Segre said. "If it happens, I will oppose it with all the energy I have left in me."

Holocaust survivor Sen. Liliana Segre receives flowers after a speech earlier this year.

The Conte government proposes to close nomadic camps of the Roma people throughout Italy.

"I have known what it is to be clandestine, to be an asylum seeker," she said. "I have known jail; I have known hard labor, working as a slave when I was a minor in a satellite factory of a concentration camp."

Read More