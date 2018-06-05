Kim Kardashian West on Kanye revealing their marital drama

(CNN) Kanye West has some deeply personal lyrics on his new 'Ye" album, including some that give some insight into his marriage.

The makeup mogul talked about the song "Wouldn't Leave," in which West raps about her reaction to his recent controversial remarks that slavery is a "choice" and his support of President Donald Trump.

"My wife callin', screamin', say, 'We 'bout to lose it all!' / Had to calm her down 'cause she couldn't breathe / Told her she could leave me now, but she wouldn't leave," he raps.

"That was the one song that he didn't really play for me until the last minute," Kardashian West told "ET."

The new project includes lyrics about the musician's mental illness. There is even a nod to chatter that Tristan Thompson stepped out on West's sister-in-law, Khloe Kardashian, while she was pregnant with their child.

Kardashian West said she is usually in the room when her husband is working and privy to his music early on.

This time around was really fascinating, she said, because West scrapped his original album and redid it quickly.

"I left to go home for like two days and I come back and it was a whole new album," Kardashian West said. "It's fascinating to see the process."

The reality star had nothing but praise for her spouse, who she called "genuine" and credited with helping her find her own voice.

"He might say things that might get misinterpreted and people don't see the context behind it, but I always know his heart," she said.

Kardashian West said she liked the song.

"It meant a lot to me," she said. "We have different views sometimes, we have different things, but that's my husband, you know?"