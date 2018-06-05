Celebrities pay tribute to Kate Spade

(CNN) Celebrities like Lena Dunham and Lucy Hale are among those who have paid tribute to designer Kate Spade, who died Tuesday. She was 55.

Spade is best known for founding her eponymous fashion brand, recognized for its handbags and use of bright, vivid colors and patterns.

Very saddened to hear about the passing of Kate Spade. Mental illness does not discriminate and can happen to anyone with any circumstances. I hope she has found peace ❤️ — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) June 5, 2018

Kate Spade was more than a designer. She had a quirky visual language that captivated Bat Mitzvah girls and artists alike. She was also a staple of NYC who spread good will. My heart breaks for her family. Thank you, Kate, from one of the millions you made feel beautiful. — 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) June 5, 2018

Depression does not discriminate and comes without warning. RIP Kate Spade. Love to her family.



National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 — josh groban (@joshgroban) June 5, 2018

Spade was found dead Tuesday morning in her New York City apartment from apparent suicide.

"Very saddened to hear about the passing of Kate Spade. Mental illness does not discriminate and can happen to anyone with any circumstances," wrote actress Lucy Hale on Twitter. "I hope she has found peace"

"Kate Spade was more than a designer. She had a quirky visual language that captivated Bat Mitzvah girls and artists alike," Lena Dunham added in a tweet. "She was also a staple of NYC who spread good will. My heart breaks for her family. Thank you, Kate, from one of the millions you made feel beautiful."

Read More