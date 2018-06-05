Celebrities pay tribute to Kate Spade

(CNN) Celebrities like Mindy Kaling, Lena Dunham and Lucy Hale are among those who have paid tribute to designer Kate Spade, who died Tuesday. She was 55.

Spade is best known for founding her eponymous fashion brand, recognized for its handbags and use of bright, vivid colors and patterns.

I am heartbroken about the news of Kate Spade. I have worn her clothes many, many times. They were colorful, bold, cheerful, and encouraged women to find the twinkly person inside them. You couldn't walk into her boutiques and not smile. Rest In Peace, Kate. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) June 5, 2018

Very saddened to hear about the passing of Kate Spade. Mental illness does not discriminate and can happen to anyone with any circumstances. I hope she has found peace ❤️ — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) June 5, 2018

Kate Spade was more than a designer. She had a quirky visual language that captivated Bat Mitzvah girls and artists alike. She was also a staple of NYC who spread good will. My heart breaks for her family. Thank you, Kate, from one of the millions you made feel beautiful. — 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) June 5, 2018

I'm very sad to hear the news about Kate Spade. What she's done for fashion and women has been inspiring 🌸 — Sasheer Zamata (@thesheertruth) June 5, 2018

Spade was found dead Tuesday morning in her New York City apartment from apparent suicide.

"I am heartbroken about the news of Kate Spade. I have worn her clothes many, many times," Mindy Kaling wrote. "They were colorful, bold, cheerful, and encouraged women to find the twinkly person inside them."

"Kate Spade was more than a designer. She had a quirky visual language that captivated Bat Mitzvah girls and artists alike," Lena Dunham added in a tweet. "She was also a staple of NYC who spread good will. My heart breaks for her family. Thank you, Kate, from one of the millions you made feel beautiful."

Read More