Dolly Parton snags Netflix deal

Story highlights Episodes will be based on classic Parton songs

It will air in 2019

(CNN) Dolly Parton clearly works much longer than 9 to 5.

The legendary musician has inked a deal with streaming giant Netflix for a series with episodes based on some of her classics songs.

Warner Bros. Television, which is owned by CNN's parent company, will produce.

"As a songwriter, I have always enjoyed telling stories through my music," Parton said in a statement. "I am thrilled to be bringing some of my favorite songs to life with Netflix. We hope our show will inspire and entertain families and folks of all generations."

It's not the first venture for Parton and Warner Bros.

