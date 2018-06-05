Breaking News

Dolly Parton snags Netflix deal

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 9:15 AM ET, Tue June 5, 2018

(CNN)Dolly Parton clearly works much longer than 9 to 5.

The legendary musician has inked a deal with streaming giant Netflix for a series with episodes based on some of her classics songs.
Warner Bros. Television, which is owned by CNN's parent company, will produce.
    "As a songwriter, I have always enjoyed telling stories through my music," Parton said in a statement. "I am thrilled to be bringing some of my favorite songs to life with Netflix. We hope our show will inspire and entertain families and folks of all generations."
    It's not the first venture for Parton and Warner Bros.
    They teamed up for her 2015 made-for-TV movie "Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors," followed by "Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love" the following year.
    The Netflix anthology will debut in 2019. Parton is expected to make appearances in selected episodes.
    She will also serve as singer/songwriter and executive producer