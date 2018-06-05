David Spade mourns sister-in-law Kate Spade: 'I still can't believe it'

(CNN) Actor David Spade shared a warm Christmas memory in a tribute to sister-in-law Kate Spade, who was found dead Tuesday in her New York City apartment of an apparent suicide.

"Fuzzy picture but I love it," Spade wrote late Tuesday in an Instagram post, sharing a picture of him and the late designer. "Kate and I during Christmas family photos. We had so much fun that day."

Kate Spade married David Spade's brother, Andy, in 1994, one year after they started fashion brand Kate Spade New York together.

Asking for help The suicide rate in the United States has seen sharp increases in recent years. It's now the 10th leading cause of death in the country, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Studies have shown that the risk of suicide declines sharply when people call the national suicide hotline: 1-800-273-TALK There is also a crisis text line. The lines are staffed by a mix of paid professionals and unpaid volunteers trained in crisis and suicide intervention. The confidential environment, the 24-hour accessibility, a caller's ability to hang up at any time and the person-centered care have helped its success, advocates say.

"She was so sharp and quick on her feet," Spade added in his tribute. "She could make me laugh so hard. I still can't believe it."

