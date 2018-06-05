David Spade mourns sister-in-law Kate Spade: 'I still can't believe it'

(CNN) Actor David Spade shared a warm Christmas memory in a tribute to sister-in-law Kate Spade, who was found dead Tuesday in her New York City apartment of an apparent suicide.

"Fuzzy picture but I love it," Spade wrote late Tuesday in an Instagram post, sharing a picture of him and the late designer. "Kate and I during Christmas family photos. We had so much fun that day."

Kate Spade married David Spade's brother, Andy, in 1994, one year after they started fashion brand Kate Spade New York together.

"She was so sharp and quick on her feet," Spade added in his tribute. "She could make me laugh so hard. I still can't believe it."

