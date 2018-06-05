Breaking News

Issa Rae goes bold at CFDA fashion awards

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 10:16 AM ET, Tue June 5, 2018

Issa Rae dons a Pyer Moss gown with a belt that includes the song reference "Every N***a Is a Star."

  • Host Issa Rae takes swipe at Kanye West
  • Kim Kardashian West jokes about winning award "when I am naked most of the time"

(CNN)The Council of Fashion Designers of America awards ceremony -- known as "the Oscars of the fashion industry" -- attracted some star power Monday night.

"Insecure" star Issa Rae hosted the event at the Brooklyn Museum in New York.
In her opening monologue, Rae took a swipe at Kanye West's controversial remark that 400 years of slavery for African-Americans was a "choice."
    "I'm about as fashionable as Kanye is black. Only when it's convenient," she said. "That joke was my choice, just like slavery."
    The actress also made a statement with her blue Pyer Moss outfit, which she accessorized with a belt that had a Boris Gardiner song titled "Every N***a Is a Star" on it.
    Rae was the first African-American to emcee the event.
    West was not present, but his wife, Kim Kardashian West, became the first recipient of the CFDA Influencer Award.
    "I'm kind of shocked that I am winning a fashion award when I am naked most of the time," the reality TV star said in her acceptance speech.
    Other celebs in attendance included West's sister Kendall Jenner, Oprah Winfrey, "Black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross, Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o, singer Ciara, model-actress Gigi Hadid and actresses-turned-fashion moguls Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen.

    The Fashion Icon Award went to model-actress Naomi Campbell, and Donatella Versace received the International Award.
    A full list of winners can be found at CFDA's site.