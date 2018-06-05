Issa Rae goes bold at CFDA fashion awards

Story highlights Host Issa Rae takes swipe at Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West jokes about winning award "when I am naked most of the time"

(CNN) The Council of Fashion Designers of America awards ceremony -- known as "the Oscars of the fashion industry" -- attracted some star power Monday night.

"Insecure" star Issa Rae hosted the event at the Brooklyn Museum in New York.

In her opening monologue, Rae took a swipe at Kanye West's controversial remark that 400 years of slavery for African-Americans was a "choice."

"I'm about as fashionable as Kanye is black. Only when it's convenient," she said. "That joke was my choice, just like slavery."

"I'm about as fashionable as Kanye is black - only when it's convenient. That joke was my choice, just like slavery." - national treasure @IssaRae at the #CFDAAwards 🙃 — Maeve McDermott (@maeve_mcdermott) June 5, 2018

The actress also made a statement with her blue Pyer Moss outfit, which she accessorized with a belt that had a Boris Gardiner song titled "Every N***a Is a Star" on it.