8 Father's Day gifts for the dad who's young at heart

Regardless what anyone says, dads are totally cool. No matter their age, they still deserve to live it up — especially when Father's Day rolls around.

To show dad how much you care, we rounded up a list of cool and unexpected Father's Day gifts for the dad who's young at heart.



That way, you're not left scrambling to buy him last-minute gifts, like boring socks or bland snack mix. No, this year we're upping the ante by giving him something fun. We're talking fun with a capital F.

Life Is Good T-Shirts (Starting at $26; lifeisgood.com)

If dad loves wearing a casual T-shirt, then these Life Is Good shirts definitely fit the bill. The brand is a fan favorite among outdoor enthusiasts due to its comfy products that often come embroidered with cheery sayings. This Father's Day, Life Is Good launched a whole line of Father's Day-themed shirts — each with a unique saying to suit dad's personality.



1. "This is only a drill" Tee ($26; lifeisgood.com); 2. "Grateful Dad" Tee ($26; lifeisgood.com); 3. "Happy Pappy" Tee ($26; lifeisgood.com)

Brewery or Vineyard Tour (Prices vary; livingsocial.com)

If dad's not so keen on materialistic presents, then why not gift him an experience he won't forget. LivingSocial has amazing deals on brewery and vineyard tours. If you're lucky, he might even bring you along as his plus one.

Monogram Craft Beer Carrier ($65.50; nordstrom.com)

Shop this stylish wooden carrier that's monogrammed, for an extra personal touch. Dad can carry this with him to picnics or tailgates — and the convenient built-in bottle opener will make him the most prepared party attendee.

Magnetic Dart Board ($29.99; amazon.com)

Keep things lively around the house with this magnetic dart board. This particular board is the No. 1 best selling dart board on Amazon and was named as an Amazon's Choice item. Perfect for all ages and skill levels, it's the perfect present since dad can play solo or with the grandkids. As for mom, she'll just be glad that it's magnetic — meaning fewer marks on the walls.

Concert Tickets (Prices vary; seatgeek.com)

Concert tickets make for the perfect Father's Day present. Whether he ends up sharing the experience with you or another loved one, he'll surely appreciate the chance to make a lasting memory.

Bocce Ball Set ($39.48; amazon.com)

Give dad another reason to enjoy the outdoors with this best selling bocce ball set. On Amazon, it received over 500 reviews from satisfied customers who noted the set's "vibrant colors" and sturdy design.

The ProHT 4K Waterproof Action Cam with Wi-Fi ($99.99, homedepot.com)

Is dad big into cameras and the outdoors? Then look no further than the ProHT 4K Waterproof Action Cam. This powerful action cam costs just $99, which is far less than you'd often pay for other action cams of this caliber. It comes with a wide-angle lens and a variety of interchangeable mounts so that he can record from virtually anywhere.

"My Dad Rocks" Cups ($58; nordstrom.com)

The playful saying on these "My Dad Rocks" cups will surely make him smile this Father's Day and beyond.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.