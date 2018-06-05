Indian court formally charges Shashi Tharoor over wife's death

New Delhi (CNN) An Indian court has formally charged Shashi Tharoor, one of India's most prominent politicians, for abetting his wife Sunanda Puskhar's suicide, his lawyer told CNN on Tuesday.

Vikas Pahwa said Tharoor had been ordered to attend a preliminary hearing on July 7.

No warrants have been issued, meaning Tharoor, a former top UN diplomat and best-selling author turned member of parliament for India's opposition Congress Party, doesn't currently face arrest. He is currently on a book tour in Britain.

Tharoor's wife's suicide in 2014 was a high-profile case which gripped the country.

Pushkar, 51, was found dead in her room in a luxury Delhi hotel, prompting frenzied media coverage and speculation about the cause of her death, which was initially labeled "unnatural" and "sudden" by doctors.

