Kenya's Facebook chef: 'I want to be the African Jamie Oliver'

Nairobi, Kenya (CNN) From Jamie Oliver's food crusades to Ocean Robbin's "Food revolution," popular chefs have had a huge impact on how people prepare meals and eat.

And it is no different in Africa, where one Kenyan chef is redefining home cooking and promoting African cuisine through Facebook classes on a page that has attracted more than half a million followers.

Raphael Ndaiga believes everyone can make a delicious meal from wherever they are.

"No matter where you are, an onion is the same, beef is the same, tomatoes are the same, what is different is how they come together to create one dish," says Ndaiga.

Ndaiga developed his palate early in life. His father used to work for the Carnivore restaurant, a high-end entertainment spot in Nairobi where Ndaiga would later carry out an apprenticeship before joining college.

