Ethiopia lifts state of emergency two months early

(CNN) Ethiopia's parliament has lifted its state of emergency two months early, after ministers voted that law and order has been restored in the country, according to state media.

The country's council of Ministers approved a draft law on Saturday to lift the current state of emergency which started in October 2016, following months of protests from Oromo groups in the country.

It was reinstated in February of 2018 following the unexpected resignation of then prime minister Hailemariam Desalegn.

The nation has been in an official state of emergency since February 16 and has experienced two years of protests.

The Oromos are Ethiopia's largest ethnic group and make up around a third of the nation's 100 million population.