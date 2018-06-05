Breaking News

Ethiopia lifts state of emergency two months early

Meron Moges-Gerbi, CNN

Updated 12:45 PM ET, Tue June 5, 2018

Ethnic Oromos from Mogor town, West Shewa Zone, participating in the nationwide protest on August 6 2015.
Protestors clashed with security forces and more than 100 people were killed, according to Amnesty International.
The protests took place in more than 200 towns and villages across Oromia, Ethiopia&#39;s largest region, and were attended by hundreds of thousands of people.
The Oromo people are the single largest ethnic group both in Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa.
(CNN)Ethiopia's parliament has lifted its state of emergency two months early, after ministers voted that law and order has been restored in the country, according to state media.

The country's council of Ministers approved a draft law on Saturday to lift the current state of emergency which started in October 2016, following months of protests from Oromo groups in the country.
It was reinstated in February of 2018 following the unexpected resignation of then prime minister Hailemariam Desalegn.
The nation has been in an official state of emergency since February 16 and has experienced two years of protests.
    The Oromos are Ethiopia's largest ethnic group and make up around a third of the nation's 100 million population.
    They say they have been marginalized and persecuted for years and have called for political inclusion and change for years.
    Ethiopia's parliament swears in new prime minister
    Ethiopia's new leader Abiy Ahmed is Ethiopia's first Oromo prime minister and he was sworn in in April as an attempt to bring calm to the country.

    Modern outlook

    Ahmed, 41, is currently the youngest leader in Africa and is making waves with his reform agenda.
    Since taking office, Ahmed has freed many journalist's bloggers and political prisoners have been released, according to Human Rights Watch.
    Ethiopian Airlines positions itself to take over Africa's skies with ambitious plans
    British citizen Andargachew Tsega was also among those freed last week, an opposition leader and outspoken critic of the Ethiopian government, he was arrested in Yemen in 2014 and extradited to Addis Ababa. Tsega was reportedly on death row for four years.
    Since he took over as leader, Ahmed has made several trips abroad initiating the release of Ethiopians detained in places like Djibouti, Sudan and Kenya.
    In May, Ahmed also met with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman which resulted in the Saudi government freeing 1,000 Ethiopian nationals, including billionaire Mohammed Hussein Al Amoudi, local media reported.
    Al Amoudi was arrested in November as part of the wave of high-profile Saudi officials held in an anti-corruption campaign and imprisoned in the lavish Ritz Carlton hotel.
    Ahmed has also ended a web blackout that had lasted three months prior to him taking office. And for the first time, the country's publicly owned Ethiopia telecoms company will partner with a private company to provide internet services to locals.