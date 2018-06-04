Breaking News

Inside the North Korean residence where Kim met Lavrov

Produced by Euan McKirdy and Sarah Tilotta

Updated 9:54 AM ET, Mon June 4, 2018

An exterior view of a residence where Kim Jong Un met Sergey Lavrov last week.
Valery Sharifulin/TASS via Getty Images

Images published in Russian state media by photographer Valeriy Sharifulin give a rare glimpse inside one of the North Korean regime's luxury properties in the capital, Pyongyang.

The photos include shots of members of North Korea's political elite and were reportedly taken when North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hosted Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during an official visit on May 31.

The images show a brightly lit, expansive property, which is quite austerely decorated but features artwork, expensive-looking carpets and marble pillars.

Captions written by Sharifulin suggest that it is part of the Kumsusan Palace -- which is also the mausoleum of the former leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il.

The property, named the Pavilion of 100 Flowers in a Facebook post by the photographer, has been described in international media as both one of Kim's residences -- he is understood to have several -- and a guest house for VIP visitors. CNN was unable to verify those reports, and Sharifulin did not respond to CNN's calls for comment.

In the Facebook post, Sharifulin, whose profile states he is chief photographer for Russian state media outlet TASS, wrote effusively: "He exists! It must be said that Kim Jong Un makes a very pleasant impression. He has the looks and manner of speaking (of) a very intelligent person."

"It is worth noting that he conducted negotiations with our substantial delegation alone and without supporting materials, which indicates confidence in decision making.

"And if with his own (people) he's a strict boss, then with Sergey Viktorovich (Lavrov)... well, you see for yourself. Also worth noting is the politeness of the Korean leader's loyal security service, something which cannot be said of his photographers and videographers -- who, to put it mildly, were pretty jealous of me."

It was unclear what, if any, restrictions Sharifulin was working under. North Korea carefully controls the media and images that come out of the country.

A car is seen parked outside the property.
Valery Sharifulin/TASS via Getty Images
Lavrov and Kim pose for a photo.
Valery Sharifulin/TASS via Getty Images
Landscaping and fountains are seen on the grounds of the property.
Valery Sharifulin/TASS via Getty Images
Kim greets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during their meeting on Thursday, May 31.
Valery Sharifulin/AP
A security guard peers around a corner during Lavrov and Kim's meeting at Kumsusan Palace.
Valery Sharifulin/TASS via Getty Images
Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov (left) and Lavrov (second from left) sit down for a meeting with Kim (right) at Kumsusan Palace.
Valery Sharifulin/TASS via Getty Images
Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, is seen at the Pavilion of 100 Flowers during the meeting between Lavrov and Kim.
Valery Sharifulin/TASS via Getty Images
Lavrov and Kim's meeting is seen through a doorway at the Palace.
Valery Sharifulin/TASS via Getty Images
North Korean cameramen film at the Palace.
Valery Sharifulin/TASS via Getty Images
Kim Yo Jong and security guards stand near a door during the meeting of Kim and Lavrov.
Valery Sharifulin/TASS via Getty Images
Security personnel stand guard during the meeting.
Valery Sharifulin/TASS via Getty Images
Kim adjusts his glasses during a meeting with Lavrov.
Valery Sharifulin/TASS via Getty Images
Kim Yo Jong speaks with a man at the Palace.
Valery Sharifulin/TASS via Getty Images
The meeting between the Russians and North Koreans carries on at Kumsusan Palace.
Valery Sharifulin/TASS via Getty Images
Lavrov presents Kim with a traditional Russian handmade Palekh box.
Valery Sharifulin/TASS via Getty Images
Lavrov and Kim walk and talk at the Palace.
Valery Sharifulin/AP
A car seen on the grounds at the residence.
Valery Sharifulin/TASS via Getty Images