Scottsdale suspect linked to four homicides dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound

(CNN) A man who police say fatally shot four people in the past few days in Scottsdale and Phoenix, Arizona, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound as police surrounded him, a police official said.

Detectives tracked the suspect to an Extended Stay Hotel in Scottsdale, according to Phoenix Police Sgt. Vince Lewis. As a tactical team set up to enter the room on Monday morning, shots were fired inside the room, and police found the suspect dead. No officers were injured or fired a weapon during the incident.

Police said the suspect was linked to the killings of a noted forensic psychiatrist, two paralegals and another man on late last week, respectively. All of the victims were shot within a 10-mile radius in Scottsdale and Phoenix.

Sgt. Ben Hoster of Scottsdale Police said that the 4th victim, though found Saturday morning, died sometime Friday afternoon. All four victims were killed within about 24 hours between Thursday 5:30 p.m. and Friday afternoon, Hoster said. Police believe the suspect knew all of the victims, he added.

Four homicide victims

