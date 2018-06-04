Parkland students will tour the nation to register voters and demand change

(CNN) The survivors of the Parkland, Florida, school massacre could be coming to a city near you this summer.

To date, they've largely focused on gun control legislation, encouraging young people to vote and holding politicians accountable -- specifically, those beholden to gun rights groups.

They'll also be visiting every congressional district in their home state of Florida.

Backed by two dozen of his classmates wearing matching "Road to Change" T-shirts, Cameron Kasky told reporters that he and his classmates will be targeting cities where the National Rifle Association holds the most sway with politicians, as well as communities rocked by gun violence.

"We can fix the political system," said Kasky, who just wrapped his junior year at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. "We do not have to surrender to dirty, awful politics."