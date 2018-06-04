Who are the 1,475 unaccounted for immigrant children?

(CNN) Questions abound about the 1,475 immigrant children the US government has been unable to contact since they were released to sponsors in 2017 -- not least of all, where are they?

In late April, a top official with the US Department of Health and Human Services told a Senate committee that the Office of Refugee Resettlement made follow-up calls to check on the unaccompanied minors 30 days after they were released to sponsors. But 1,475 of the calls went unreturned, HHS Acting Assistant Secretary Steven Wagner told the committee.

Around that time, the Department of Homeland Security's handling of immigrant family separation at the US border had begun to receive intense media scrutiny . Wagner's comments drew additional criticism to his department, including reports that HHS had "lost track" of the 1,475 children.

In late May, HHS responded in a stern statement , calling the assertion that the children are lost "completely false." The statement further said that the calls were "not required" and "not done previously."

"This is a classic example of the adage 'No good deed goes unpunished,'" HHS Deputy Secretary Eric Hargan said in the statement.

