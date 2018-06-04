Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Kilauea summit, sending ash plumes up to 8,000 feet

(CNN) A magnitude 5.5 earthquake shook the Kilauea summit Sunday, resulting in an ash plume that reached up to 8,000 feet, according to Hawaii County Civil Defense.

The earthquake happened at approximately 3:51 p.m. local, according to the US Geological Survey. It did not cause a tsunami threat, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

But the Hawaii Civil Defense Agency said that fallout will affect the volcano and Pahala areas, and cautioned about the possibility of aftershocks.

There were 500 quakes in the summit area of Kilauea in a 24-hour period over the weekend -- the highest rate ever measured at the summit area, according to Brian Shiro, supervisory geophysicist at the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Following vigorous eruptions from the Kilauea volcano, nearly a dozen people were left stranded in an area cut off by lava, Hawaii authorities announced Sunday. Hawaii Civil Defense Service officials said they went through the neighborhood to warn residents this was their last chance to evacuate before their final escape route was cut off by lava.

