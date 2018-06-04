Breaking News

5 things for June 4: Tariffs, volcanoes, breast cancer study

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 6:33 AM ET, Mon June 4, 2018

(CNN)Welcome back to the work week. Let's ease into it by checking out 18 of the coolest airplane paint jobs you'll ever see. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Tariffs

Threat of a trade war still hangs over the trade talks between the US and China. A delegation led by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross held talks with the Chinese over the weekend in Beijing, and things reportedly went well. But China also said it would not honor commitments it made to buy more American goods if the US went ahead and imposed $50 billion worth of tariffs on its exports.
    Meanwhile, President Trump is catching heat from US allies over the decision to slap tariffs on steel and aluminum. Top officials from G7 countries -- Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom -- condemned the tariffs in a joint statement, saying they incite uncertainty and dampen the goal of economic growth.
    2. Jordan protests

    Jordan's King Abdullah II will meet with the country's Prime Minister today as protests against an austerity plan there continued. Angry Jordanians have been striking and protesting in the streets for five straight days over tax legislation and an International Monetary Fund plan that could result in higher taxes and energy costs. Police mixed it up Sunday with protesters, who tried to break through security barriers in Amman, the capital, to get to Prime Minister Hani al-Mulki's office.
    3. Volcanoes

    The Fuego volcano in Guatemala erupted again over the weekend, killing at least 25 people as it spewed a lethal mix of lava, ash and hot gases. The eruption, which ended late Sunday, belched smoke almost six miles in the air. Survivors talked of people being buried by debris and of lava racing through corn fields. More than 3,000 people have been evacuated while search and rescue efforts continue. President Jimmy Morales declared three days of national mourning.
    Meanwhile, on Hawaii's Big Island, a magnitude-5.5 earthquake shook the summit of the Kilauea volcano, sending an ash plume 8,000 feet in the air. It was one of 500 quakes that hit the summit area during a 24-hour period over the weekend, the highest rate ever measured there. Officials also say about a dozen people are stranded in the area, their escape routes cut off by lava and the ocean. Plans are being made to airlift them out.
    4. Facebook

    The world's largest social media company is in trouble again over sharing user data. This time Facebook is accused of sharing information about its users with the makers of smartphones and tablets. A report, published by The New York Times, said Facebook gave access to users' education history, relationship status, work, religion, political leanings and upcoming events. Facebook said not all of that is true, explaining that it started partnerships with about 60 companies back in the days when mobile phones weren't as powerful so that device makers could build versions of Facebook that would work on different phones.

    5. Breast cancer

    A new study says about 70% of women in the early stages of a common form of breast cancer might be able to skip chemotherapy. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, says a genetic test can determine if chemotherapy is needed for treatment. That's a game changer, and one doctor said the genetic tests could help physicians "tailor our therapies to the type of breast cancer every woman has."
    QUOTE OF THE DAY

    "Her only weapon was her medical vest."
    Sabreen al-Najjar, mother of Palestinian nurse Razan al-Najjar, who was shot dead by an Israeli sniper Friday during protests in Gaza.
    BREAKFAST BROWSE

    People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.
    #MSDStrong
    The color orange reigned at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School's graduation, where four seniors who didn't live to walk with their classmates were honored.
    They could call it 'The Conners'?
    "Roseanne" without Roseanne? ABC is thinking about bringing the popular show back -- without controversial star Roseanne Barr.
    Feeling some kind of way
    A feeling of disgust is, well, disgusting, but scientists say it actually helps us avoid disease and infection.
    Step back in time
    Ever wanted to have a "prehistoric" dining experience? You can if you go to this barbecue restaurant in downtown Tokyo.

    HAPPENING LATER

    Back in the public eye
    First lady Melania Trump is expected to attend an event at the White House today honoring Gold Star families. It will be her first public appearance in more than three weeks.
    Phone therapy
    Apple plans to roll out a new iPhone feature today to help combat a problem it helped create -- phone addiction.

    NUMBER OF THE DAY

    17
    That's how many pounds of plastic found in the stomach of a whale that died in Thailand.
    AND FINALLY ...

    Best buds
    There's no better way to enjoy breakfast than watching cartoons with your best friend, who just happens to be a giant rabbit. (Click to view)