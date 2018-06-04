Shooting deaths of psychiatrist and two paralegals believed to be related

(CNN) A forensic psychiatrist and two paralegals were killed in the Phoenix-Scottsdale area in two shootings that occurred less than 24 hours apart.

Police say the shootings are related and that a fourth death on Saturday is under investigation to see if it's connected to the prior three deaths. The fourth person was found shot in his Scottsdale office, at a mental health facility.

All four deaths happened at or near the victims' offices, putting the area's legal community on edge. A $21,000 reward is being offered for information leading authorities to the killer. Here's what's been made public about how the killings unfolded:

Thursday, May 31

Steven Pitt, a forensic psychiatrist who was involved in several high-profile cases, including the investigation into the death of child beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey in 1996, was killed Thursday in Phoenix shortly before 5:30 p.m., officials said. He was found shot dead after witnesses heard a loud argument and gunshots.

Read More