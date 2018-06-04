Photographer gives different perspective of Roland Garros

Photos: "When you talk about Roland Garros, of course, you think of Rafa Nadal," Corrine Dubreuil says. "He is very photogenic, for me he is the one to photograph. Each time he is hitting the ball, you have a good picture ... it is always a pleasure to shoot Rafa." Hide Caption 1 of 6

Photos: Dubreuil says one of her favorite times to take photos is when the sun begins to set over Paris. "A special time to photograph the action at Roland Garros is at around 6 pm, when the shadows start falling over the court," she explains. "After 7 pm, you have half of the court in the dark and the player can be in the sun with a lovely shadow. I have done a lot of good pictures there, especially of Rafa but also Serena Williams."

Photos: One of Dubreuil's favorite photos is of a tearful Roger Federer, as he held the trophy after winning his only French Open title. "I remember that final with Roger Federer against Robin Soderling," she recalls. "It was very emotional, it was raining and Andre Agassi was there to give him the trophy. I remember the picture of Roger, he was standing in the rain with the trophy and then, when the Swiss anthem was playing, he started to cry. He was like a kid."

Photos: Serena is back in action this year following time away after having a baby -- and Dubreuil is pleased she is. "Serena, she is a champion and each time when I am front of Serena and I have to shoot her, I am a bit nervous," she says. "You know, so I am a bit shy. But she is great to photograph and she is very nice and we had a couple of very good shoots."

Photos: For Dubreuil, the expressive Italian Francesca Schiavone, seen here shortly after rolling on the clay after winning the 2010 French Open title, is a photographer's dream.