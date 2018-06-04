Jorge Lorenzo ends Ducati drought with bittersweet win

(CNN) Jorge Lorenzo took a bittersweet swig from Ducati's poisoned chalice at the Italian MotoGP on Sunday, with the first win of a thus far miserable career with the Bologna-based manufacturer.

Then, minutes later, he signaled that he would be leaving the team at the season's end.

That the victory should come at Mugello -- in many ways MotoGP's most prestigious circuit, and the ultimate prize for a Ducati rider -- was generously laced with irony.

"I said that winning at Mugello with Ducati was a dream for me," Lorenzo told reporters after the race. "Today this dream came true. It's one of the most special wins of my entire career."

Moments later though, he appeared to confirm what many had suspected: that his troubled year and a half with the Italian outfit would end this season.

Lorenzo celebrates his win at Mugello ...

To the delight of the Ducati team.

