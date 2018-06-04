Breaking News

French Open: Serena Williams pulls out of Roland Garros due to injury

By Ravi Ubha, CNN

Updated 9:58 AM ET, Mon June 4, 2018

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates victory with the trophy following the mens singles final against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland on day fifteen of the 2017 French Open at Roland Garros on June 11, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
(CNN)Serena Williams' much anticipated clash with Maria Sharapova at the French Open won't happen after all, the 36-year-old American pulling out because of a muscle injury.

The 23-time grand slam winner had played herself into form through three rounds in her grand slam comeback, but she took to the main interview room Monday to announce her withdrawal.
Williams said she couldn't physically serve with the pectoral injury, adding she felt the injury during her third-round singles match against Julia Goerges.
    The US star will have an MRI scan on Tuesday.
    "I unfortunately been having some issues with my pec muscle ... right now I can't actually serve so it's actually hard to play when I can't physically serve," said Williams.
    The French Open marked Williams' third tournament of 2018 -- and first since March -- after she gave birth to daughter Olympia in September. None of those tournaments came on clay.
    "You always live to fight for another chance, Williams posted on Instagram. "I've done a lot of fighting and this is just the beginning. Thank you for the support. I love you."
    It means Sharapova, who held a 2-19 record against Williams and last beat her 14 years ago, moves into the quarterfinals against either Garbine Muguruza or Lesia Tsurenko.
    Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova
