(CNN) Serena Williams' much anticipated clash with Maria Sharapova at the French Open won't happen after all, the 36-year-old American pulling out because of a muscle injury.

The 23-time grand slam winner had played herself into form through three rounds in her grand slam comeback, but she took to the main interview room Monday to announce her withdrawal.

Williams said she couldn't physically serve with the pectoral injury, adding she felt the injury during her third-round singles match against Julia Goerges.

The US star will have an MRI scan on Tuesday.

