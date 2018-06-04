Breaking News

French Open: Serena Williams pulls out of Roland Garros due to injury

By Ravi Ubha, CNN

Updated 10:41 AM ET, Mon June 4, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Russia's Maria Sharapova during her semi final round match at the French Tennis Open at Roland-Garros arena in Paris, France on June 6, 2013. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM
Russia's Maria Sharapova during her semi final round match at the French Tennis Open at Roland-Garros arena in Paris, France on June 6, 2013. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM

    JUST WATCHED

    Photographer to the tennis stars

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(25 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Williams sustained a pectoral injury
  • First felt the injury in her third-round singles win
  • Will have an MRI Tuesday
  • Rafael Nadal extends French Open set streak to 37

(CNN)Serena Williams' much anticipated clash with Maria Sharapova at the French Open didn't happen after all, the 36-year-old American pulling out because of a pectoral injury at the last minute.

The 23-time grand slam winner had played herself into form through three rounds in her grand slam comeback, but she took to the main interview room Monday to announce her withdrawal just minutes before the match was about to begin on the Philippe-Chatrier court in Paris.
Williams said she couldn't "physically serve" with the pectoral problem, adding she felt the injury during her third-round singles match against Julia Goerges on Saturday and during Sunday's doubles tussle with older sister Venus.
    The siblings -- one of the best doubles teams ever -- lost 6-0 in the third set to third seeds Andreja Klepac and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez and Serena's serve speed reportedly dropped as the match wore on.
    Read More
    The US superstar will have an MRI scan on Tuesday.
    "I unfortunately been having some issues with my pec muscle ... right now I can't actually serve so it's actually hard to play when I can't physically serve," said Williams.
    The French Open marked only Williams' third tournament of 2018 -- and first since March -- after she gave birth to daughter Olympia in September. None of those tournaments came on clay.
    Her withdrawal means Sharapova, who held a 2-19 record against Williams and last beat her 14 years ago, moves into the quarterfinals against either Garbine Muguruza or Lesia Tsurenko.
    Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova
    Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova

    'Back to the drawing board'

    "It's very difficult, because I love playing Maria," said Williams. "It's just a match I always get up for. Just her game matches so well against mine. It is difficult, because ... I have given up so much to be here.
    "There are times where I'm on the court and I'm practicing, and I look on the monitor and I see my daughter and she's playing and I want to be there, but I know that these are the sacrifices you have to make to live out your dream.
    "And I have made every sacrifice that I could. So it's extremely disappointing. But also I made a promise to myself and to my coach and to my team that if I'm not at least 60% or 50%, then I probably shouldn't play.
    "The fact that I physically can't serve at all is a good indication that maybe I should just go back to the drawing board and stay positive and try to get better and not get it to a point where it could be a lot worse."
    Serena Williams turned heads with her striking black catsuit in the first round of the 2018 French Open in Paris. Here&#39;s a look at her many different fashion styles, on court and off.
    Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
    Serena Williams turned heads with her striking black catsuit in the first round of the 2018 French Open in Paris. Here's a look at her many different fashion styles, on court and off.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 22
    The 23-time grand slam champion was playing in her first major since giving birth to her first child in September. &quot;I feel like a warrior princess in it,&quot; she told reporters. &quot; I&#39;m always living in a fantasy world. I always wanted to be a superhero, and it&#39;s kind of my way of being a superhero.&quot;
    Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
    The 23-time grand slam champion was playing in her first major since giving birth to her first child in September. "I feel like a warrior princess in it," she told reporters. " I'm always living in a fantasy world. I always wanted to be a superhero, and it's kind of my way of being a superhero."
    Hide Caption
    2 of 22
    The 36-year-old American said the skintight suit also served a practical purpose after enduring a difficult childbirth. &quot;I had a lot of problems with my blood clots. So there is definitely a little functionality to it,&quot; she said.
    Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
    The 36-year-old American said the skintight suit also served a practical purpose after enduring a difficult childbirth. "I had a lot of problems with my blood clots. So there is definitely a little functionality to it," she said.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 22
    Williams sticks with black and pink during the 2016 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York.
    Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
    Williams sticks with black and pink during the 2016 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 22
    Serena attends the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.
    Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
    Serena attends the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 22
    Serena enjoyed an astonishing 2015 season -- winning the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon. She missed the China Open and WTA finals after revealing she needed time to recover from a grueling year.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
    Serena enjoyed an astonishing 2015 season -- winning the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon. She missed the China Open and WTA finals after revealing she needed time to recover from a grueling year.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 22
    Serena sports a beaded hairstyle as she celebrates her first U.S. Open title -- and her first major -- back in 1999.
    Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
    At the beginningSerena sports a beaded hairstyle as she celebrates her first U.S. Open title -- and her first major -- back in 1999.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 22
    Serena Williams poses on court after triumphing in the 2015 French Open final.
    Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
    Parisian styleSerena Williams poses on court after triumphing in the 2015 French Open final.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 22
    Serena blasts down a powerful serve on her way to another victory.
    Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
    In the pinkSerena blasts down a powerful serve on her way to another victory.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 22
    In 1999, Williams enrolled at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale in Florida to study fashion design. Here, she shows a collection of her designs at the 2012 Australian Open.
    Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
    Height of fashionIn 1999, Williams enrolled at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale in Florida to study fashion design. Here, she shows a collection of her designs at the 2012 Australian Open.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 22
    Williams, the world&#39;s No. 1 player, serves during a training session ahead of the 2015 French Open in Paris.
    Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
    If the cap fits...Williams, the world's No. 1 player, serves during a training session ahead of the 2015 French Open in Paris.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 22
    Williams celebrated her sixth Wimbledon title in 2015, resplendent in the All England Club&#39;s traditional all-white attire. It meant she held all four grand slam titles, going back to the 2014 U.S. Open -- her second &quot;Serena Slam.&quot;
    Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
    Traditional valuesWilliams celebrated her sixth Wimbledon title in 2015, resplendent in the All England Club's traditional all-white attire. It meant she held all four grand slam titles, going back to the 2014 U.S. Open -- her second "Serena Slam."
    Hide Caption
    12 of 22
    Serena sported a catsuit when she played Corina Morariu during the 2002 U.S. Open. That title was the third leg of her first non-calendar &quot;Serena Slam,&quot; which she completed months later at the 2003 Australian Open.
    Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
    The cat's whiskersSerena sported a catsuit when she played Corina Morariu during the 2002 U.S. Open. That title was the third leg of her first non-calendar "Serena Slam," which she completed months later at the 2003 Australian Open.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 22
    Williams waves to the crowd as she enters stadium court before her match against Monica Niculescu of Romania at Indian Wells in 2015.
    Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
    Making an entranceWilliams waves to the crowd as she enters stadium court before her match against Monica Niculescu of Romania at Indian Wells in 2015.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 22
    In a neon yellow outfit, Serena celebrates against Eleni Daniilidou of Greece during the 2012 Western &amp;amp; Southern Open in Mason, Ohio.
    Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
    Glowing performanceIn a neon yellow outfit, Serena celebrates against Eleni Daniilidou of Greece during the 2012 Western & Southern Open in Mason, Ohio.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 22
    Williams looks crestfallen as she reflects on a point that got away.
    Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
    Blue momentWilliams looks crestfallen as she reflects on a point that got away.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 22
    A more formally-attired Serena celebrates one of her six victories at the U.S. Open.
    Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
    Suitable occasionA more formally-attired Serena celebrates one of her six victories at the U.S. Open.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 22
    The Florida resident has triumphed at the US Open in New York six times.
    Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
    Black and white imageThe Florida resident has triumphed at the US Open in New York six times.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 22
    With her hair -- &lt;a href=&quot;/2012/08/15/sport/tennis/serena-venus-roddick-williams-tennis/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;which she once described as &quot;super crazy&quot;&lt;/a&gt; -- tied back, Serena blasts a shot in a match against Ana Ivanovic in Cincinnati.
    Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
    Power playWith her hair -- which she once described as "super crazy" -- tied back, Serena blasts a shot in a match against Ana Ivanovic in Cincinnati.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 22
    Serena serves on a sunny day at Flushing Meadows, New York.
    Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
    Out of the shadowsSerena serves on a sunny day at Flushing Meadows, New York.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 22
    Williams celebrates after winning the Madrid Open final against Maria Sharapova in 2013.
    Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
    Up in the airWilliams celebrates after winning the Madrid Open final against Maria Sharapova in 2013.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 22
    Serena sports a new style at the Australian Open in 2013.
    Photos: Tennis' calendar girl
    Hair-raisingSerena sports a new style at the Australian Open in 2013.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 22
    Serena Williams catsuit French Open Roland Garros ParisSerena Williams02 Serena Williams 0529Serena 0908Serena Vanity Fairserena williams wimbledon 2015Serena Williams US Open 1999serena william Fremch OpenSerena Williams Serena fashionserena williams practice serveSerena trophytennis fashion serena williams cat suitserena williams indian wells waveserena williams hairSerena Williams Hopman CupSerena Willaimstennis williams us opensport tennis williams cincinnatiserena williams heatserena celebratesSerena Williams Australian Open
    Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, advanced to a 12th quarterfinal and has now won 37 straight sets at Roland Garros after defeating the spirited Maximilian Marterer of Germany 6-3 6-2 7-6 (7-4).
    The 10-time winner will next face 11th-seed Diego Schwartzmann, who rallied from two sets down to down US Open finalist Kevin Anderson 1-6 2-6 7-5 7-6 (7-0) 6-2.
    Anderson twice couldn't serve the match out, ending his bid to become the first South African man to make the French Open quarterfinals since Cliff Drysdale in 1967.
    Visit CNN.com/tennis for more news, features and videos
    Since losing her first set of the tournament, women's No. 1 Simona Halep has cruised. Last year's finalist thumped Australian Open semifinalist Elise Mertens -- who had been 16-1 on clay this season -- 6-2 6-1.