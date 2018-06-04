Washington (CNN) Two US B-52 bombers flew within the vicinity of the contested Spratly Islands in the South China Sea Monday, according to a US defense official.

The flyovers came a day after Secretary of Defense James Mattis called Beijing out over its militarization of the islands, accusing China of "intimidation and coercion" in the Indo-Pacific, making clear the US has no plans to leave the region and prompting a furious Chinese response.

Beijing claims the Spratly Islands, but those claims aren't recognized by the US or by China's neighbors - Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Taiwan - which also say the islands are theirs. China has used geographic features in the Spratlys to build man-made islands, some of which it has equipped with military facilities including anti-ship and anti-aircraft missiles.

The US official said the nuclear capable B-52 bombers flew about 20 miles from the islands.

A spokesman for the Pentagon said the Guam based bombers were on "a routine training mission," flying from Andersen Air Force Base in the US territory "to the Navy Support Facility" located in the UK Indian Ocean territory of Diego Garcia.

