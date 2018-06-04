Washington (CNN) The US Air Force has canceled a $24 million contract for new refrigerators for President Donald Trump's presidential jet.

The decision to cancel the contract was first revealed in a statement issued Monday by Rep. Joe Courtney, a Connecticut Democrat who's the ranking member of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces.

An Air Force spokesperson confirmed that the contract had been canceled, adding that there are no plans at the moment to replace the refrigerators through a future contract.

"The Air Force is making the right decision [to] cancel the previously announced sole-source contract and hit restart on this process," Courtney said in the statement. "Even with the understanding that the Air Force One mission brings with it unique requirements and challenges, a $24 million sole-source contract just didn't pass the smell test."

'The smell test'

Read More