It's Trump against the world on tariffs -- and he's getting an earful

(CNN) The allies are giving the American President a piece of their mind.

After Trump bucked his party and most economists by announcing a new raft of tariffs on aluminum and steel produced by US allies in Europe, Canada and Mexico with the stated purpose of improving US security, leaders of those countries are letting loose in public, and with the President on the other end of the line.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sounded angry and jilted in interview with NBC's "Meet the Press." It's a far cry from the previous efforts by the young liberal to charm Trump and his many outings with Ivanka Trump. The gloves are off, diplomatically speaking.

"The idea that we are somehow a national security threat to the United States is quite frankly insulting and unacceptable," said Trudeau, speaking to the American political audience in a very direct way and pointing out the longtime connection of the US and Canadian militaries.

Asked by Chuck Todd what Trump wants, Trudeau seemed to honestly say, "I don't know." But he did promise tit-for-tat tariffs on US goods and to up the ante with new tariffs on finished consumer goods.

