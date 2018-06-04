One person in attendance for Sensenbrenner town hall

(CNN) As some members of Congress sweat their town hall meetings ahead of upcoming midterm elections, Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, R-Wisconsin, seemed to have the opposite experience Monday: Only one constituent was in attendance.

At a meeting in the small town of Rubicon, constituent Dave Matz found himself commanding the congressman's undivided attention from his seat on a metal fold-out chair in the otherwise empty front row. The chosen topic of conversation, according to a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter: Net neutrality.

The one-on-one encounter was noted on Twitter by the reporter, Craig Gilbert, who tweeted out a photo of the meeting.

"Went to GOP Cong. Jim Sensenbrenner's town hall this morning in the Wisconsin town of Rubicon (pop 2,249) and just 1 constituent showed up," Gilbert wrote. "Dave Mantz had the floor to himself. The two politely discussed their differences on net neutrality ... then discussed them a little more."

Sensenbrenner also held town halls in Neosho and Lebanon on Monday, which are all part of Wisconsin's deep-red 5th District. The congressman has represented the district, formerly numbered the 9th, since 1979, and has handily won re-election since then, sometimes running unopposed.

