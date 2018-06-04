(CNN) Senate Republicans return to Washington Monday and face a choice: Are they willing to take action on trade against the President from their own party?

Sen. John Cornyn, the second-ranking Republican in the chamber as majority whip, told reporters Monday that he doesn't believe Congress will take any action to roll back the President's ability to impose tariffs on aluminum and steel even after warnings from GOP lawmakers last week.

"I think that is primarily an executive branch function, and I don't really see Congress passing and getting a presidential signature on something constraining his authority," the Texas Republican said. "I hope we can just have a good discussion and come together on a consensus position."

On Saturday, retiring Tennessee Republican Sen. Bob Corker tweeted that he was working with "like-minded" senators on the issue, but whether there will be a large enough coalition to force a change isn't clear yet.

I am working with like-minded Republican senators on ways to push back on the president using authorities in ways never intended and that are damaging to our country and our allies. Will Democrats join us? — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) June 2, 2018

