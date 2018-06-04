(CNN) Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff responded Monday to special counsel Robert Mueller's latest allegations against Paul Manafort, saying the former Trump campaign chairman's alleged attempts to shape potential witnesses' testimony were "desperate" and a sign he is "willing to try anything, do anything."

"It's a very big deal," Schiff, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, told anchor Chris Cuomo on the premiere episode of "Cuomo Prime Time." "[Y]ou can imagine in a case of this significance ... that the special counsel's team is not going to do this unless they have pretty darn ironclad evidence that Manafort is trying to essentially corrupt or co-op these witnesses."

"It's a big development and a sign Manafort is willing to try anything, do anything, and he's facing some serious time," the California Democrat added.

On Monday evening the Special Counsel's Office accused Manafort of attempting to shape potential witnesses' testimony and has asked to send him to jail as he awaits his trial, according to a filing in DC District Court. Manafort's lawyers did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment Monday night.

Manafort is currently out on house arrest and a $10 million unsecured bail, and is awaiting a trial in Virginia scheduled for late July and a trial in DC scheduled to begin in September. He has pleaded not guilty to charges related to his failure to disclose his lobbying work for a foreign government.

