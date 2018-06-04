The 🙁 and 😠 of Sarah Sanders' press briefings

(CNN) On Monday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders took questions from the media. And, as usual, she offered almost no answers.

Asked whether President Donald Trump should curtail his tweeting, Sanders said that Trump uses Twitter to communicate directly with the American people. Then, in the next breath, she said that by covering Trump's tweets, the media is focused on things the average person doesn't care about.

In other words: 🙁

Also: 😠

"You're referencing a letter that came directly from outside counsel and I would refer you to them," Sanders said Monday during the White House briefing. "I'm not going to get into a back and forth."

Of course, she had denied that Trump dictated the letter from behind the same podium where she on Monday insisted she couldn't get in the middle of a legal fight.

🙁

And ... 😠

Monday's briefing isn't a glitch. It's a feature. Sanders' briefings have grown fewer and farther between in recent months and, when she does hold one, they don't last long . Sanders has also narrowed her responses to the questions she does take to three basic formulas:

Refers things that she has addressed in the past to Trump's legal team

Reads from a prewritten response

Says she can't take follow-up questions because of nonexistent time constraints