Washington (CNN) Former President Ronald Reagan's daughter took to the pages of The Washington Post to claim her father would not have backed President Donald Trump ahead of the anniversary of her father's death on June 5.

"He would plead with Americans to recognize that the caustic, destructive language emanating from our current president is sullying the dream that America once was," Patti Davis wrote.

She said Reagan would have been concerned in particular with Trump's freewheeling rhetoric on foreign policy, his constant attacks on the media and his hardline approach to immigration.

Davis also said her father would have taken issue with Congress for not reining in Trump's presidency.

"He would be appalled and heartbroken at a Congress that refuses to stand up to a President who not only seems ignorant of the Constitution but who also attempts at every turn to dismantle and mock our system of checks and balances," she wrote.

