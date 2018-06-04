Pompeo calls on OAS to oust Venezuela

Washington (CNN) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on the Organization of American States to expel Venezuela and squeeze the country with more sanctions.

"There is no greater challenge today than the full-scale dismantling of democracy and the heartbreaking humanitarian disaster in Venezuela," Pompeo told a meeting of the organization Monday in Washington. "We seek only what all the nations of the OAS want for our people," he said, listing "a return to the constitutional order, free and fair elections with international observers and the release of political prisoners."

Pompeo said the US welcomed Venezuela's recent release of American prisoner Joshua Holt but that the country had "demonstrated unmistakable bad faith," and he dismissed last month's elections, which returned President Nicolas Maduro to power, as a "sham."

'Apply additional pressure'

"In addition to suspension, I call on fellow member states to apply additional pressure on the Maduro regime, including sanctions and further diplomatic isolation, until such time that it undertakes the actions necessary to return genuine democracy and provide people desperately needed access to international humanitarian aid," Pompeo said. "We call on all OAS nations to do this today, regarding Venezuela, and in the future wherever necessary for good of the region and the world."

Read More